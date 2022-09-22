Baptist Health Richmond opens food bank for patients

Baptist Health Richmond has opened a food bank to help patients. Any patient who receives care...
Baptist Health Richmond has opened a food bank to help patients. Any patient who receives care at the hospital is eligible to receive a food bag, including 2-3 days of food supply.(Baptist Health Richmond)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Richmond has opened a food bank to help patients.

Any patient who receives care at the hospital is eligible to receive a food bag, including 2-3 days of food supply.

Hospital officials say they complete a Community Health Needs Assessment, or CHNA, every three years, to identify the health needs of the community. As a result of the CHNA, three health needs were identified:

  • Behavioral health and substance abuse
  • Social determinants of health
  • Obesity and healthy lifestyles

They say the opening of the patient food bank directly supports the hospital’s goal of addressing the social determinants of health.

The hospital is also partnering with God’s Outreach Food Bank to provide the food bank service.

“God’s Outreach is so thankful to have this opportunity to close the gap on hunger by providing immediate emergency good to Baptist Health Richmond patients,” said Anthony Lowery, director of God’s Outreach. “It’s through these community partnerships that we are able to insure that no one goes to bed hungry in Madison County.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrin Rice
Former Johnson Central girls’ basketball coach arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse and sodomy
Harlan County High School
Eastern Ky. high school student charged with disorderly conduct, officials say
Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
One man says he knows the person who allegedly pulled the trigger.
Community shaken up after deadly shooting

Latest News

Kentucky State Police
One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say
A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a car while getting off a school...
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
Flooding in Kentucky
Congressman Hal Rogers seeking additional federal money for Kentucky flood recovery
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Corbin Police searching for suspect in hit and run at local hospital