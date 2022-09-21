So long, summer: Hot temperatures highlight the last day of the season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The hottest season of the year is on the way out and it seems like it’s going to crank up the thermostat at least one more time as its swan song.

Today and Tonight

Another cooler morning is on the way with some patchy fog, but the sunshine will take our temperatures up quickly by this afternoon. Most locations will get close to 90 across the region. Dewpoints will definitely make it feel like air you can wear. Stay cool and hydrated.

Tonight, clouds will increase ahead of our first cold front of the next seven days. Some spotty rain chances are possible late. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Models are split on the timing of the rain on Thursday, but they all agree it will rain. I don’t think it’s an all-day washout, but keep your rain gear handy, especially early. I think most of it will be gone by the afternoon hours and that’s when the temperatures will start to drop behind the front. We should only top out in the mid-70s before crashing into the upper 40s overnight. Happy fall, y’all. The season officially starts at 9:03 p.m. Thursday.

Friday looks amazing for the Chicken Festival in London and high school football. Sunshine returns and temperatures may not make it out of the 60s during the day. I’ll take it! Lows Friday night will drop into the low 50s.

The first weekend of fall looks nice to start, but not so nice to end. Our second front of the week looks to arrive on Sunday. Saturday, however, doesn’t look too bad. I think we see a mix of sun and clouds with just a sprinkle or two possible. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances increase on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s ahead of the front.

