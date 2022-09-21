Pulaski County wide out continues to impress

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior wide receiver Chandler Godby has been balling to start the season.

He currently leads all receivers’ in the state of Kentucky in reception’s and in receiving yards with 44 and 736.

The Maroons are 4-1 to start the season, in large part to Godby’s exceptional play.

“He’s just a play maker,” said head coach John Hines. “He just makes plays, he’s fast he catches the ball well he runs great routes on offense. Defensively, he’s a good cover guy, he understands coverage’s and where he’s supposed to be he’s aggressive, he’s a good tackler but he just makes plays.”

A key component to the Maroons offense has been the connection of Quarterback Brysen Duggar and Godby.

“Brysens always been my long time best friend and we’ve just always had that connection,” said Godby. “This year it’s really stepped up and I mean I can kind of just read his mind when I’m out there running routes and he can kind of read mine so I mean it just works our perfect.”

The Maroons continue the season at home this Friday versus Whitley County.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.