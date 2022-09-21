Pulaski County wide out continues to impress

By Nate Johnson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior wide receiver Chandler Godby has been balling to start the season.

He currently leads all receivers’ in the state of Kentucky in reception’s and in receiving yards with 44 and 736.

The Maroons are 4-1 to start the season, in large part to Godby’s exceptional play.

“He’s just a play maker,” said head coach John Hines. “He just makes plays, he’s fast he catches the ball well he runs great routes on offense. Defensively, he’s a good cover guy, he understands coverage’s and where he’s supposed to be he’s aggressive, he’s a good tackler but he just makes plays.”

A key component to the Maroons offense has been the connection of Quarterback Brysen Duggar and Godby.

“Brysens always been my long time best friend and we’ve just always had that connection,” said Godby. “This year it’s really stepped up and I mean I can kind of just read his mind when I’m out there running routes and he can kind of read mine so I mean it just works our perfect.”

The Maroons continue the season at home this Friday versus Whitley County.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police release name of suspect, victim of deadly Pike County shooting
Watch out for scams!
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Woman charged with assaulting several people, including a deputy, in Laurel County
File photo of ambulance response.
Man killed when truck goes off Ky. road, hits tree
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

POTW
POTW
Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
Dane Key UK defeats Florida 26-16 Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
2023 Kentucky Football schedule announced
The First Priority Bowl will be played on Thursday.
News conference held for First Priority Bowl