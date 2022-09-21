Progress continues on flood cleanup, Transportation Secretary says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Progress continues to fix roads and bridges following July’s deadly flooding.

State Transportation Secretary Jim Gray briefed state lawmakers in an interim legislative committee Wednesday, saying that there has been a lot of success in cleaning up debris and making pathways accessible.

“Ever since that first night its been all hands on deck,” Gray said.

According to Gray, crews have removed 200,000 tons of debris from rights of way and making nearly every roadway passable. However, some bridges and parts of roads have had to be or will need to be completely rebuilt.

“Among the 1,100 bridges that were assessed on county and state roads, 175 were needing repair or a full rebuild,” Gray added.

The secretary also said that as of now, FEMA should reimburse the state for 100% of the costs to fix the damaged roadways and bridges.

The state also set up 11 pop-up offices to help people replace lost drivers licenses and ID cards.

