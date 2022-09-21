Officials: Former Johnson County Schools girls’ basketball coach indicted on charges

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County Schools officials said a former employee and girls’ basketball coach was indicted on “multiple counts of inappropriate conduct.”

A news release said the district’s priority is the safety and welfare of all students and they will work with police to protect them.

Kentucky State Police is in charge of the investigation.

We are working to learn more information.

Statement from Johnson County Schools (Johnson County Schools)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.