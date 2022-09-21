Officials: Former Johnson County Schools girls’ basketball coach indicted on charges

(Johnson County Schools)
(Johnson County Schools)(Johnson County Schools)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County Schools officials said a former employee and girls’ basketball coach was indicted on “multiple counts of inappropriate conduct.”

A news release said the district’s priority is the safety and welfare of all students and they will work with police to protect them.

Kentucky State Police is in charge of the investigation.

We are working to learn more information.

Statement from Johnson County Schools
Statement from Johnson County Schools(Johnson County Schools)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police release name of suspect, victim of deadly Pike County shooting
Watch out for scams!
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Woman charged with assaulting several people, including a deputy, in Laurel County
File photo of ambulance response.
Man killed when truck goes off Ky. road, hits tree
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

The plane crashed just before 1:00 p.m. Monday, according to Campbell County officials.
NTSB releases report on deadly Jacksboro plane crash
Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 UK football players suing Lexington police officer
This model of a door lock which can be locked from the inside of the door.
Troubleshooters: KY & IN don’t require schools have classroom door locks that lock from inside
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Kentucky leaders ask for FEMA flood relief deadline extension