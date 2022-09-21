Letcher County Schools head back to class nearly two months after devastating flood

Letcher County Schools went back into session Wednesday morning with students from three...
Letcher County Schools went back into session Wednesday morning with students from three damaged schools sharing space with three other county schools.(Alyssa Williams)
By Alyssa Williams and Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - School buses were back on the road Wednesday morning in Letcher County following devastating flooding that swept through parts of the region in late July.

Due to damage to West Whitesburg Elementary (WWE), Whitesburg Middle School (WMS) and Martha Jane Potter (MJP) Elementary, students at those schools are now sharing space with other schools that were spared.

WMS students are at Cowan Elementary, WWE students are at Letcher County Central High School for the moment and MJP’s kids are at Fleming-Neon Middle School.

Preschool and some special needs classes were taken to the Letcher Elementary and Middle School campus.

Letcher County Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts told WYMT the goal is the have the Martha Jane Potter students back in their building by December.

“We know that our community is still suffering and that the recovery is going to be long-term, but getting back to school is one of the small steps we can do to see that improvement, to see that progress, and that gives us hope to continue and to make those bigger steps,” Yonts said.

WYMT’s Alyssa Williams will have more coverage of the first day back later on WYMT.

