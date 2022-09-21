Ky. police investigate hit-and-run at produce market

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police are investigating a hit-and-run at Riverside Produce that happened Saturday.

The produce market is at the intersection of US Highway 25W and KY 92W.

Police said the person driving the car involved left the scene before they arrived. They said a witness described the car as black or dark-colored and said it was possibly a Volkswagen.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017.

Businesses around the produce market are asked to check surveillance video.

