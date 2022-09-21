Ky. dealing with teacher shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky students are well into the school year, but districts across the commonwealth are still having issues finding teachers.

In fact, one expert says something needs to be done right now to fix the problem.

Jefferson County Public Schools went into the school year with about 300 vacancies, roughly 4% of what they need.

They’re not the only ones facing this problem, and the issue apparently hasn’t gone away.

Jim Flynn, the director of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents, told lawmakers that something needs to be done right now.

He said about half the superintendents that he spoke with are still dealing with teacher vacancies.

Flynn suggested using a program that Tennessee is pioneering.

The state put $20 million into their “Grow Your Own” program.

Tennessee is also the first state to announce a permanent teacher apprenticeship program with the U.S. Education and Labor departments.

Instead of competing for grants, those districts have a more sustainable and dependable model now.

Kentucky lawmakers will continue meeting in committees through the rest of the year.

The next legislative session where they could actually vote on the issue isn’t scheduled until the start of next year.

