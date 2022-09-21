KSP names new Post 11 commander

Captain James Ryan Catron
Captain James Ryan Catron(Kentucky State Police)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London has a new post commander.

Knott County native Captain James Ryan Catron is a 20 year veteran with the force. He joined KSP in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79.

He was promoted to Sergeant in 2009 and served at Post 10 in Harlan. A few years later, he was promoted to Lieutenant and worked at Post 13 in Hazard. Catron was promoted to Captain and went back to Post 10 to serve as Commander.

This year, he served on the Inspections and Evaluations Branch until his recent promotion at Post 11.

“Captain Catron is excited to join the London Post Area community and looks forward to this new challenge at Post 11 London,” a news release said.

