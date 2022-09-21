Kentucky leaders ask for FEMA flood relief deadline extension

WASHINGTON (WYMT) - The deadline for flood survivors to apply for FEMA assistance is Wednesday, September 28, but Kentucky’s Congressional Delegation said survivors need more time to apply.

In a letter to the FEMA administration, Congressman Hal Rogers joined Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Rand Paul, Congressman Andy Barr, James Comer, Brett Guthrie, Thomas Mass and John Yarmuth in requesting a 30-day extension so people can see more funding to rebuild.

“As you know, the severity of this flooding event has displaced thousands of Kentuckians, many of whom are still seeking temporary shelter and basic needs as they work to rebuild their lives. The continued rain and challenging topography of this emergency has created a prolonged response phase and more time is needed to ensure that all eligible individuals are able to apply for the assistance they so desperately need,” the letter stated.

FEMA has given out more than $67.6 million in Individual Assistance. The delegation said it is concerned for people who do not have the resources to apply for assistance.

“Further, many Kentuckians have expressed challenges in registering for assistance with FEMA, which has been complicated by damages to critical infrastructure that in some cases prevented Eastern Kentuckians from traveling to in-person registration centers or registering through telephone or internet based services. More time is needed for those who have not yet been able to register, and this extension will help ensure our most vulnerable families are not left behind,” the delegation expressed in the letter.

