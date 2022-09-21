Kelly Craft campaign announces choice for running mate

(WKYT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One gubernatorial campaign has become the first to announce a running mate.

Kelly Knight Craft, who is running in the 2023 Republican primary for Governor, announced Wednesday evening that she has selected State Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) as her running mate, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The newspaper said the announcement was made Wednesday night in Wise’s hometown of Campbellsville.

Craft is the first of the candidates running for governor who have announced a running mate.

Sen. Wise has represented all or part of Adair, Allen, Metcalfe, Monroe, Taylor and Warren Counties in south-central Kentucky since he was sworn in in 2015.

The choice was lambasted by Kentucky Democratic Party chairman Colmon Elridge shortly after the announcement was made.

“By already picking a running mate, Bevin-backing billionaire Kelly Craft confirmed on Wednesday she does not have the experience to run or serve as governor on her own and that she intends to be Bevin 2.0 by picking an extremist who leads assaults on public education. Her new running mate, Max Wise, attacked our educators just this year pushing a bill that would have sent teachers to jail for simply doing their jobs. From gutting retirement pensions for hardworking Kentuckians to taking money out of public education to fund unaccountable, corporate-owned charter schools, Max Wise’s voting record checks every box in Bevin’s extreme agenda. From Matt Bevin to Max Wise, Kelly Craft has a history of trying to elect anti-public education politicians. Kentuckians didn’t want Matt Bevin, and they certainly don’t want Kelly Craft and Max Wise.”

Colmon Elridge, Kentucky Democratic Party chairman

The primary election is expected to be held in May 2023, with the winner of the primary likely facing off against Gov. Andy Beshear in the general election next November.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police release name of suspect, victim of deadly Pike County shooting
Watch out for scams!
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Woman charged with assaulting several people, including a deputy, in Laurel County
File photo of ambulance response.
Man killed when truck goes off Ky. road, hits tree
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

One man says he knows the person who allegedly pulled the trigger.
Community shaken up after deadly shooting
Mountain News at 6 - Chandler Godby
Mountain News at 6 - Chandler Godby
A Lexington native was in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Fiona.
Lexington native in San Juan when Hurricane Fiona hit
fire truck
Fire department sells t-shirts to restore flooded fire engine as monument