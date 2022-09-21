‘It’s a godsend’: AARP donates $45k to organizations targeting flood relief

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - As organizations across the region work to be part of the relief efforts following the late-July floods, AARP is stepping in to target its demographic by donating $45,000 to the mission.

AARP Kentucky representatives visited Prestonsburg Tuesday, giving four checks to support Eastern Kentucky efforts. Big Sandy Area Development District, Kentucky River Area Development District, and AppalReD Legal Aid each received $10,000, while God’s Pantry Food Bank received $15,000.

“I know they’re going to take the funding and use it in a great way to help seniors, or they wouldn’t be getting it,” said AARP Kentucky Volunteer President Charlotte Whittaker.

Big Sandy ADD representatives say they plan to use their funds to help clients in need, discussing the best options with its Aging Council before making the final decisions.

“But we are trying to identify people right now- especially our clients- that has lost houses. We had one that lost a car,” officials said.

AppalReD representatives said the money will be useful in the efforts to represent those impacted, as they see an increase in FEMA denials and other concerns.

“It’s a godsend to get this kind of additional funding to support the disaster work- to support that staff that we’ve had to divert into disaster work.”

He said the focus has shifted to keeping the flood victims as a number one priority, which makes the other ongoing grant efforts suffer. So, more funds are always a welcome announcement.

Things have also shifted for God’s Pantry, as its crews work to provide food to those in need in an even larger quantity, with the colder months only a few weeks away.

Whittaker said AARP is blessed to partner with those working to give back, which is what the mission for the organization has always been about.

“We’re so much more than just the discounts for hotels and restaurants. We want to make a difference in seniors’ lives across the commonwealth,” she said.

