Eastern Ky. high school student charged with disorderly conduct, officials say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Public Schools officials said a student was arrested and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.

They said the female student pulled an alarm Wednesday morning which caused Harlan County High School to evacuate. Officials said the Harlan Fire Department responded to the high school.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

