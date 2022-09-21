Eastern Ky. high school student charged with disorderly conduct, officials say

Harlan County High School
Harlan County High School(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Public Schools officials said a student was arrested and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.

They said the female student pulled an alarm Wednesday morning which caused Harlan County High School to evacuate. Officials said the Harlan Fire Department responded to the high school.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

