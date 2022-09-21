Death investigation underway after body is found in Buchanan County, Virginia

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Southwest Virginia are trying to figure out what happened after a man’s body was found Wednesday morning.

In a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the bank of the Levisa River in Buchanan County around 7:30 a.m.

We are told the body was found in the area of Six and Twenty Mile Branch near Grundy.

Police say the victim is a man and they have identified him, but are not releasing the name until they can notify his family.

While the investigation is ongoing, at the moment, they do not expect foul play.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is assisting in the investigation.

