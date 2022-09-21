Cold front brings big changes

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appropriately enough for the final full day of summer: it’s an absolute scorcher out there! But, here’s the good news: fall-like weather is moving in just in time for the first day of fall!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It’s hot and humid out there today, but we’ve been watching clouds on the increase. We’ll continue to see them increase into tonight as our cold front moves into the region. We’re back in the middle 60s overnight with a small shower chance as the front works into the region.

Some clouds and showers linger into the region early on Thursday. That lingering will bring us the possibility for another slightly warm day as showers remain a possibility. No, it won’t be hot tomorrow, but a muggy high in the upper 70s to near 80° is certainly possible as the front takes its sweet time working through the region. Those clouds start to diminish during the overnight hours as much cooler and drier air filters into the mountains. How much cooler? I’m talking lows back in the lower 50s! Perfect for the first day of fall! (For those keeping score, the official time of the autumnal equinox is 9:03 p.m.) We’ll just have to watch for patchy dense fog overnight.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

What I like to call “Pumpkin Spice Weather” is on the menu as we close this work week out. High pressure takes temporary control over the region, and with cooler, drier air in place, many places could struggle to get out of the 60s for a daytime high! And that’s with sunshine! As the cool air continues to hang out overnight, with mostly clear skies, some of us are going to end up in the upper 40s as we head into Saturday morning!

Heading into the weekend, though, we’re ahead of another frontal boundary, which should get us back into the middle to upper 70s for a daytime high. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with only a slightly chance of a sprinkle. The better chances for a few scattered showers arrive as our next system does on Sunday, with highs back into the lower 80s. That front will knock us back slightly below average as showers start to move out early next week.

