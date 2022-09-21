Body found in Buchanan County, Virginia identified

By Brandon Robinson and Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man found dead near Grundy.

Officers say the person is Joseph Harold Belcher, 47, of Breaks, Virginia.

Deputies say foul play is not suspected.

Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause of death after a local examination is complete.

Original story: Police in Southwest Virginia are trying to figure out what happened after a man’s body was found Wednesday morning.

In a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the bank of the Levisa River in Buchanan County around 7:30 a.m.

We are told the body was found in the area of Six and Twenty Mile Branch near Grundy.

Police say the victim is a man and they have identified him, but are not releasing the name until they can notify his family.

While the investigation is ongoing, at the moment, they do not expect foul play.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is assisting in the investigation.

