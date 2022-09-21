Assisted living facility residents being transferred

UPDATE 9/21/22 @ 10 p.m.

It was an emotional day for residents and employees at a couple assisted living facilities in Cabell and Wayne counties.

The owner of Grayson Assisted Living in Lavalette tells WSAZ the facility has been sold but had no further comment.

Several residents were loaded into ambulances Wednesday and taken away.

Lisa Caldwell is a residential aid at Grayson’s Caring Hands and Loving Hearts on Washington Avenue in Huntington. She says three of their residents were moved out.

“We’ve seen a lot of tears today,” Caldwell said. “We did a lot of hugging with them. It’s been a heartbreaking situation.”

She says employees got an email Tuesday from management saying the facility would be closing by late October.

“It was shock, crazy,” Caldwell said.

At the facility in Lavalette, residents could be seen being given long hugs before leaving.

Cabell County EMS director Gordon Merry says they were asked to help with the situation Wednesday, and they took four residents to the VA Hospital and another to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

“I just wish they’d given us more heads up, prepared us better for it,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell says it’s troubling to think she has to start looking for a new job, but she says at this moment she’s more concerned with what’s going to happen to the residents.

“I just hope wherever they’re going, they’ll be taken care of and treated well, knowing we here loved them,” she said.

Dawn Carnahan says her family was told Wednesday morning that her 97-year-old grandfather, who has dementia, was abruptly being moved out of the facility in Lavalette and taken to the VA Hospital.

“It’s really sad you’re going to treat the elderly like that,” Carnahan said. “It’s just appalling to me.”

She says she’s furious they haven’t gotten answers as to why this is happening.

“It’s just heart-wrenching to me,” she said. “It’s bad business. This is wrong.”

A spokesperson with St. Mary’s says they’ve received seven residents from those facilities, and they’re working with the DHHR and other care facilities to find appropriate placement. They say St. Mary’s is providing accomodations and caring for those residents until they can be placed in other care homes.

ORIGINAL STORY

