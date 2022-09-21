American Airlines reveals privacy door suites

American Airlines has revealed new premium suites with privacy doors.
American Airlines has revealed new premium suites with privacy doors.(American Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - American Airlines is giving its long-haul fleet a makeover.

The airline is adding new premium suites with privacy doors on all of its Airbus long-range aircraft and Boeing Dreamliners.

American says the new suites will have more personal space, direct aisle access, seats that can lie flat, and will include a chaise lounge option.

The airline also plans to add more premium economy seating to its long-haul planes.

Premium economy allows for double the amount of in-seat storage space and has larger in-seat screens as well as head-rest wings for more privacy.

American Airlines says it hopes to make the upgrades available to customers starting in late 2024.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

