Advance Auto Parts donates $25,000 to EKY technology center(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Representatives with Advance Auto Parts made a sizeable donation to the Breathitt County Area Technology Center Wednesday afternoon.

The center was ruined by flood waters in late July and lost all of its equipment. The principal said, when he was able to make it inside, it was “total devastation.”

Officials with Advance Auto wanted to help the center rebuild by donating $25,000.

“Me being from Eastern Kentucky, it was very passionate for me and we wanted to find a way to help,” said Matt Belcher with Advance Auto Parts. “What a better way, and besides automotive technicians are hard to find these days, anything we can do to support that effort has been fantastic.”

