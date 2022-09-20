Woman charged with assaulting several people, including a deputy, in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing charges following a string of fights that landed her behind bars.

On Sunday night, deputies were called to an assault complaint on Highway 3094. When they arrived, they were told a woman crawled out of a ditch and started fighting with another man and woman nearby before taking off in a car.

Police say the woman then went to a home on Kentucky 30 and allegedly started fighting with a man there. When deputies arrived at that scene, they found the woman, identified as Nikki Reed-Hoskins, 34, of East Bernstadt, lying on the ground bleeding from her face.

They called for an ambulance, but before it arrived, police say the suspect got up and caused a disturbance there in front of several people, including small children. Deputies then tried to put her into a cruiser when she kicked one of them several times.

When the ambulance arrived, we’re told she fought with the EMS crew trying to take her to the hospital, leading the deputies to end up taking her.

Once they arrived at the hospital, Reed-Hoskins was still combative and started screaming, cursing and spitting on the ER staff.

Reed-Hoskins is charged with two counts of assault, including one on a police officer, disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, trespassing, criminal mischief and menacing. She was also wanted on a bench warrant on previous charges, which also included assault. She is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

