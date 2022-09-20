Will supply chain issues impact Christmas trees this year?

With less than 100 days until Christmas, many are already looking forward to the holiday...
With less than 100 days until Christmas, many are already looking forward to the holiday season. However, many businesses continue to deal with supply chain issues leaving some shoppers wondering if popular seasonal items, like Christmas trees, will be impacted.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With less than 100 days until Christmas, many are already looking forward to the holiday season.

However, many businesses continue to deal with supply chain issues leaving some shoppers wondering if popular seasonal items, like Christmas trees, will be impacted.

In Lexington, the owner of Nieman’s Christmas Tree Farm, Tom Nieman, says their trees this year are looking better than ever!

Nieman has owned the tree farm since 1977. He says the trees have life cycles of seven years and the weather has been great for producing the Fraser fir trees. He said it’s best to shop locally for the best selection and quality of trees because supply chain issues are causing some places to see a limited selection.

“There is no shortage. The problem is some of the distribution. Some areas are not going to get as many trees as they did before. It’s because of trucking and that sort of thing. But, in terms of the number of trees available, it is about the same as it was if not a bit more available,” Nieman said.

Nieman says, while it may seem early, now is the perfect time to make an appointment to come out and pick your tree.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police release name of suspect, victim of deadly Pike County shooting
Watch out for scams!
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam
Seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry died earlier this year in the care of a Louisville foster...
Lexington boy’s death in state-contracted treatment facility sparks lawsuit
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Woman charged with assaulting several people, including a deputy, in Laurel County
UK Chandler Hospital on May 27, 2020. Photo: Jim Stratman/WKYT
UK reports student-athletes falsified hours worked at hospital job

Latest News

2022 Flu Shots Available - 4:00 p.m.
2022 Flu Shots Available - 4:00 p.m.
Breathitt Countians create recovery organization after flood
Iowa educators discuss the teacher shortage
Interim committee addresses Kentucky’s teacher shortage
Photo Courtesy: AppalReD website
Eastern Kentucky attorneys form network to fight for flood victims