Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization in our region has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam.

In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money.

The call is coming from 606-514-7830. When you call the number back, you get an answering machine identifying itself as the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Warrants Division.

Officials say they do not operate that way and that you should contact their office immediately if you get one of these calls.

