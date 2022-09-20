Police release name of suspect, victim of deadly Pike County shooting

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Brandon Robinson and Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We are learning more about a deadly shooting in Pike County.

Kentucky State Police tell WYMT the Pikeville post received the call just before 6:45 Monday night.

When troopers arrived at the home on Caney Drive, they found two men, Ryan Hurst, 32, of Flatwoods and Monroe Jackson, 56, of Pikeville, had gotten into a fight.

Police say Jackson shot Hurst, killing him.

Hurst was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office.

Jackson is charged with murder. He is being held in the Pike County Detention Center.

Original Story:

One person is dead following a shooting in Pike County.

Kentucky State Police troopers tell our sister station WSAZ it happened in the Caney Creek area on Monday.

Police said one person was taken into custody in connection with the case.

Investigators didn’t say when or exactly where the incident happened.

We’re working to get more information.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry died earlier this year in the care of a Louisville foster...
Lexington boy’s death in state-contracted treatment facility sparks lawsuit
UK Chandler Hospital on May 27, 2020. Photo: Jim Stratman/WKYT
UK reports student-athletes falsified hours worked at hospital job
Watch out for scams!
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Day one of Michael Carneal parole hearings wraps up

Latest News

Parole board unable to reach unanimous decision in Michael Carneal case, will meet again later this month
Amber Sergent of Woodford County was named the 2023 Kentucky High School Teacher of the Year.
Kentucky’s teachers of the year honored at Frankfort ceremony
Leaders award more than $900,000 to expand Southeastern Ky. substance abuse program
Watch out for scams!
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam