Police release name of suspect, victim of deadly Pike County shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We are learning more about a deadly shooting in Pike County.

Kentucky State Police tell WYMT the Pikeville post received the call just before 6:45 Monday night.

When troopers arrived at the home on Caney Drive, they found two men, Ryan Hurst, 32, of Flatwoods and Monroe Jackson, 56, of Pikeville, had gotten into a fight.

Police say Jackson shot Hurst, killing him.

Hurst was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office.

Jackson is charged with murder. He is being held in the Pike County Detention Center.

Original Story:

