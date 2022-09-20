Police investigating deadly shooting in Pike County

By Kimberly Donahue and Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - One person is dead following a shooting in Pike County.

Kentucky State Police troopers tell our sister station WSAZ it happened in the Caney Creek area on Monday.

Police said one person was taken into custody in connection with the case.

Investigators didn’t say when or exactly where the incident happened.

We’re working to get more information.

