Parole board unable to reach unanimous decision in Michael Carneal case, will meet again later this month

(Kentucky Department of Corrections)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT
WESTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - During Tuesday’s hearing with the Kentucky Parole Board, members were unable to reach a decision about letting the man convicted in a 1997 school shooting out of prison.

Following the more than one hour Zoom meeting, officials told Michael Carneal the assembled board was not able to come to a consensus and would have to take it to the full parole board on Monday, September 26th.

The hearing will be at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Original Story:

Day two of the Michael Carneal parole hearings are underway.

You can watch those below:

In Tuesday’s hearing, the parole board is speaking with Carneal directly. You can read more about the case here.

