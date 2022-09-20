News conference held for First Priority Bowl

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the mountains’ best rivalries opened up game week Monday night.

Gondolier Restaurant in London hosted the North Laurel and South Laurel football teams ahead of their clash Thursday night.

The Jaguars have won 11 of the past 12 meetings, but the Cardinals know how vital the game is, especially as a district opener.

”It’s a big deal,” South Laurel head coach Allen Mitchell. “I would like to play this game maybe last in our district but any time you have to play a really good football team, that’s what high school football is all about.”

“It’s a big deal and I’ve been a part of different rivalries in different places I’ve been but this one is unique in my mind because it is a district game,” said North Laurel head coach Jason Chappell. “You want to go 1-0 in the district. You want to get started on the right foot in the district. But aside from that it’s a big game in the community.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30 on Thursday at South Laurel and the game will air on H&I and WYMT.com.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.