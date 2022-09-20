Mercury climbs as summer comes to a steamy end later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The summer sizzle will continue for the next couple of days before a big-time cold front moves in ramping up rain chances and crashing temperatures.

Today and Tonight

Some patchy fog will likely greet you on your trek out the door this morning as almost all school districts are back in session. Letcher goes back on Wednesday. Temperatures will be a little warmer thanks to some overnight cloud cover. Most of us will wake up in the 60s.

We’ll crank up the thermostat this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds to the mid to upper 80s in most locations. A stray shower is possible, but I think most of us stay dry.

Mostly clear skies will be around tonight as lows drop into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

Summer will make its presence felt at least one more time on its last full official day on Wednesday. Highs will soar to near or just above 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Take your heat precautions, including staying hydrated. Clouds will start to increase Wednesday night and some rain chances are possible late. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Cold front number 1 for the week looks to move in on Thursday. Fall will officially start at 9:03 p.m. Look for cloudy skies and scattered showers and maybe even some rumbles of thunder as the system moves through. Highs will struggle to get into the upper 70s during the day and crash into the 40s overnight. Yes, you read that right. We will likely see almost a 30-degree drop in about 12-18 hours.

For the first full day of fall on Friday, the weather will be much more pleasant with sunny skies and temperatures only getting up to around 70. It’ll be a great day for the Chicken Festival in London or Friday night football games. You might even need a jacket or blanket after dark as lows drop into the mid-50s.

The weekend starts nice with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday, but clouds will gradually increase throughout the day as the second front of the week approaches on Sunday. That one could bring even cooler air with it. Stay tuned.

