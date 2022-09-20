Man killed when truck goes off Ky. road, hits tree
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Bath County.
It happened Saturday on KY 36.
According to Kentucky State Police, 41-year-old Ronald Carmichael, of Owingsville, Ky., was driving a pickup truck west on KY 36 when he went off the road and crashed into a tree.
Carmichael was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSP says the crash is still under investigation.
