Leaders award more than $900,000 to expand Southeastern Ky. substance abuse program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman Hal Rogers announced on Tuesday that Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will give $952,754 to Volunteers of America Mid-Atlantic to grow its substance abuse treatment program in Manchester, Kentucky.

The organization will use those funds to renovate a space in downtown Manchester. It will also partner with a health clinic to provide services for those recovering from drug addiction.

“Volunteers of America Mid-States provides vital services to Kentuckians throughout the Commonwealth and is well-equipped to expand its addiction treatment services in Southeastern Kentucky. I’ve seen the life-changing impact of their work firsthand and was glad to work with Jennifer Hancock to support their federal grant application as they seek to broaden their programming. ARC funding is critical for organizations like Volunteers of America Mid-States that help at-risk Kentuckians, so I’m proud to partner with my friend Congressman Rogers to support robust ARC funding during the appropriations process,” said Senator McConnell.

The organization provides human services, including substance abuse treatment, housing and healthcare to more than one million Americans in 400 communities across the country. It has also established several treatment initiatives in Southeastern Kentucky.

“We are diligently working to revitalize downtown Manchester and this multipurpose building will help target some of the healthcare and recovery needs in the community. Local residents have rallied together to rehabilitate several buildings, making Main Street a beautiful place to be,” said Congressman Rogers. “Earlier this year, I was proud to secure $2.2 million in Community Project Funding for the Manchester Market Place, which will be a part of the exciting new developments in Manchester. Senator McConnell and I continue to support the Appalachian Regional Commission, because of the incredible grant support that is available for our rural communities.”

“VOA is so grateful to the Appalachian Regional Commission for this generous and life-changing support. This grant will mean real progress for downtown Manchester and the surrounding area and we cannot wait to begin work with our amazing community partners on this project. Leader McConnell and Congressman Rogers’s commitment to this project and to the region will mean progress on the issues that matter most to all of us, from affordable housing to combatting substance use disorder to growth and economic development for Southeastern Kentucky,” said Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States.

