KSP issues Golden Alert for missing Monticello woman

KSP said 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been reported missing since September 18.
KSP said 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been reported missing since September 18.(Kentucky State Police)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.

KSP said 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been reported missing since September 18. She was last seen at the Wal-Mart Supercenter parking lot.

Green has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and she’s thought to be attempting to return to Monticello.

There’s not a known clothing description, other than possibly wearing gray capri pants.

If you see anyone fitting this description or know of Amy Marie Green’s whereabouts, please call the Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313 or local law enforcement authorities.

