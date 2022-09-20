Kentucky’s teachers of the year honored at Frankfort ceremony

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday was a big day for teachers in Kentucky

The 2023 Teachers of the Year were honored and recognized in a ceremony in Frankfort. It was the first time in two years that the ceremony was held at the Frankfort rotunda. The two previous ones were virtual because of COVID.

The top teachers were chosen from 2,000 nominations from all 171 districts. Then, 300 applications were scrutinized and the 24 finalists were named.

Woodford County’s Amber Sergent was named the high school teacher of the year. Mandy Perez, from Crittenden County, was named the overall teacher of the year.

“I love what I do. I love kids. And I love teaching. I mostly love reading. I love to teach reading. Teaching is the best profession in the world,” Perez said.

Valvoline sponsors the awards and each of the 24 finalists were given $500. The middle, elementary and high school winners were given $3,000 and the overall winner was given $10,000.

The awards ceremony has taken place for 22 years in Kentucky.

