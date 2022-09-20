Hot weather ahead, but pumpkin spice weather looms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we continue to work through the final week of summer, we will continue to see the summer heat return to the forecast. However, some more fall-like weather, pumpkin spice weather if you will, looms later this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Heat from this afternoon will only slowly dissipate as we head through tonight. Skies do look to stay clear, however, as we head into the nighttime hours. Temperatures will remain mild and a bit muggy as we head down into the lower 60s tonight.

Some changes, however, start to work in as we head into the day on Wednesday. We start sunny, allowing temperatures to soar up into the upper 80s to near 90° for the afternoon. However, clouds will start to increase as our next front works into the region. That uptick will continue into the evening and overnight as the front pushes through, with low temperatures in the middle 60s.

Late Week and Beyond

Looking much, MUCH better as we head into the end of the work week. Our front will be scooting out of the region early on Thursday. For us, this means a return to much nicer temperatures and much lower humidity. Clouds will continue to filter out as nice and dry weather filters in. Comfortable on Thursday with highs in the middle 70s. Overnight lows, under clear skies mind you, will be back in the lower 50s! Even better for the day on Friday with sunshine in place and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s! How’s that for the first day of fall! Just grab the long sleeves if you’re headed out to high school football as we fall back to near 50° through the evening.

Milder weather back for Saturday with highs in the middle 70s with more sunshine, but also the potential for a few late showers as another front moves in. That will increase shower chances on Sunday with highs back into the middle 70s. That knocks us back into the lower 70s as sunshine returns early next week.

