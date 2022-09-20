Governor: Mountain Parkway expansion coming to Magoffin Co.

New alignment of the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County (KYTC)
By The Associated Press
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited Eastern Kentucky to highlight plans to expand the Mountain Parkway.

The planned four-lane expansion in Magoffin County would stretch 13 miles from US 460 in Salyersville to Kentucky Highway 404 in Prestonsburg.

About 32 miles have been added to the parkway since 2014.

In August, officials broke ground on a $97 million Mountain Parkway extension in Wolfe County.

It is expected to be completed by 2027.

