Governor Andy Beshear touts infrastructure funding in Southeastern Kentucky

BELL/HARLAN COS., Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made a stop in Southeastern Kentucky Tuesday afternoon, touting nearly $245,000 in funding to improve infrastructure in Bell and Harlan Counties, as well as a recommendation for improvements at Kingdom Come State Park.

A total of $244,950 in awards will go toward resurfacing three roads and expanding water service in the counties. The governor is also making the recommendation that the National Park Service invest $200,000 in improvements at Kingdom Come State Park.

“Today’s funding prioritizes the wellbeing of Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear in a statement. “These awards are helping us build a better Kentucky by improving roads, water service and our state parks. These are fundamental investments that will improve the lives of our people.”

$34,000 of the funding is from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and is going to the city of Middlesboro to resurface Whirmer Industrial Park Road, which is curently gravel.

$195,000 in Cleaner Water Program funding is heading for the City of Pineville to replace and extend the Pine Mountain State Park/Sawmill Hollow water line, resulting in new water service to four previously unserved households.

And yet $10,450 more will go from KYTC to the City of Harlan to resurface 175 feet of South Williams Street.

The governor is also recommending that Kingdom Come State Park receive $200,000 in funding from the National Park Service, that recommendation will now undergo federal review. The proposal includes funding for six new rentable cabins.

The project will also include the design and construction of new, buried utility infrastructure, roads, walkways, parking, lighting and signage to accommodate guests.

