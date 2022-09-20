Flu season is near, health experts say don’t skip out on a vaccine

Flu season is near, health experts say don’t skip out on a vaccine
Flu season is near, health experts say don’t skip out on a vaccine(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pharmacist Tyler Wells said we are on the cusp of flu season.

”With the change of the season, usually we kind of know that’s when flu is coming, end of summer start of fall,” said Wells.

He recommends people get vaccinated by the end of October. It takes two weeks for your body to build antibodies. Last year, Hometown Pharmacy of Hazard administered 50 flu vaccines.

”Overall though, it was a fairly effective year for the flu vaccine,” he added. “They have not released the exact numbers yet, I think the previous year was 29 percent effectiveness.”

Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard said if you get the flu shot, but still get the flu, that means you could have gotten a less dominant strain of the virus.

”The vaccine, as we have seen, it may protect us from getting the flu,” Lockard said. “If we do get the flu, it may cause it to be much less severe illness than what would have normally occurred.”

Lockard said they expect to see more flu cases this year as we move away from our COVID practices like wearing masks. He still encourages people to wear masks in crowded spaces but said vaccines are most effective.

”Vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months and older,” he said. “The flu vaccine this year is a quadrivalent vaccine, it protects against four strains of Influenza.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry died earlier this year in the care of a Louisville foster...
Lexington boy’s death in state-contracted treatment facility sparks lawsuit
File Graphic
Police release name of suspect, victim of deadly Pike County shooting
UK Chandler Hospital on May 27, 2020. Photo: Jim Stratman/WKYT
UK reports student-athletes falsified hours worked at hospital job
Watch out for scams!
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Day one of Michael Carneal parole hearings wraps up

Latest News

File photo of ambulance response.
Man killed when car goes off Ky. road, hits tree
Parole board unable to reach unanimous decision in Michael Carneal case, will meet again later this month
File Graphic
Police release name of suspect, victim of deadly Pike County shooting
Amber Sergent of Woodford County was named the 2023 Kentucky High School Teacher of the Year.
Kentucky’s teachers of the year honored at Frankfort ceremony