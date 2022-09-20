Breathitt Countians create recovery organization after flood

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Many communities that were impacted by the flood are transitioning into the recovery phase and with that comes several organizations willing to help in this process.

One of those organizations is the Breathitt County Long-Term Recovery Team. This group was originally founded following flooding in March 2021, but the group is continuing their work after the most recent flood.

The organization is led by a handful of Breathitt Countians who volunteer their time to muck out houses, clean debris and repair bridges in the area.

“It’s too much for your local government, and the money your local government has is basically earmarked already,” said Susan Harley, a member of the recovery team. “When you end up with roads that aren’t there anymore, that’s not budgeted anywhere.”

The group partners with other organizations, like the Mennonite Disaster Service, to assist the community.

The Breathitt County Long-Term Recovery Team is focusing on areas in Breathitt County currently, but they would also like to help across the region where they are needed.

If you are in need of assistance, those with the team ask that you call Crisis Cleanup to register at (606) 268-0896.

If you would like to volunteer alongside the organization, you can call (606) 233-3502.

