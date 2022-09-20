2023 Kentucky Football schedule announced

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 Southeastern Conference football schedule has been announced, including Kentucky’s full schedule for next season.

DATE OPPONENT Sept. 2 Ball State Sept. 9 EKU Sept. 16 Akron Sept. 23 at Vanderbilt Sept. 30 Florida Oct. 7 at Georgia Oct. 14 Missouri Oct. 28 Tennessee Nov. 4 at Mississippi State Nov. 11 Alabama Nov. 18 at South Carolina Nov. 25 at Louisville

Matchups against Ball State, EKU, Akron and Louisville had previously been announced. Kentucky will be off on Saturday, October 28.

Kentucky is off to a 3-0 start to the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.