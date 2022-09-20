2023 Kentucky Football schedule announced

Dane Key UK defeats Florida 26-16 Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 20, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 Southeastern Conference football schedule has been announced, including Kentucky’s full schedule for next season.

DATEOPPONENT
Sept. 2Ball State
Sept. 9EKU
Sept. 16Akron
Sept. 23at Vanderbilt
Sept. 30Florida
Oct. 7at Georgia
Oct. 14Missouri
Oct. 28Tennessee
Nov. 4at Mississippi State
Nov. 11Alabama
Nov. 18at South Carolina
Nov. 25at Louisville

Matchups against Ball State, EKU, Akron and Louisville had previously been announced. Kentucky will be off on Saturday, October 28.

Kentucky is off to a 3-0 start to the 2022 season.

