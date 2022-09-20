2023 Kentucky Football schedule announced
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 Southeastern Conference football schedule has been announced, including Kentucky’s full schedule for next season.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|Sept. 2
|Ball State
|Sept. 9
|EKU
|Sept. 16
|Akron
|Sept. 23
|at Vanderbilt
|Sept. 30
|Florida
|Oct. 7
|at Georgia
|Oct. 14
|Missouri
|Oct. 28
|Tennessee
|Nov. 4
|at Mississippi State
|Nov. 11
|Alabama
|Nov. 18
|at South Carolina
|Nov. 25
|at Louisville
Matchups against Ball State, EKU, Akron and Louisville had previously been announced. Kentucky will be off on Saturday, October 28.
Kentucky is off to a 3-0 start to the 2022 season.
