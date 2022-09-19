Top 5 Plays - September 19, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week five saw heated rivalries and high-stakes upsets, including our Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

No. 5 - Belfry’s Caden Woolum hurdling touchdown run.

No. 4 - Middlesboro’s Cayden Grigsby QB keeper.

No. 3 - Breathitt County touchdown on first play of the game.

No. 2 - Pikeville’s Brenden Anthony 70+ yard touchdown run.

No. 1 - Bell County’s Dawson Woolum 95-yard scoop and score.

