Pattern change brings small rain chances back

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dry but rather warm weekend around the mountains...well, we’ll keep the warm air in place but a few showers could help cool us down as our pattern begins to shift a bit.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

After a warm and muggy afternoon around the mountains, we await a cold front to move into the region. No, cold air isn’t on the menu just yet, but we still do have the potential to see a few showers and storms work into the region during the overnight hours. Nothing major, but some slightly needed rainfall will be scattered through the region. We’re still muggy overnight as lows fall back into the lower to middle 60s.

We’re back to the regular pattern that we’re used to by now as high pressure works back into the region as we head into the day on Tuesday. Some clouds could linger early and be scattered about during the afternoon...but we should still warm nicely. Highs look to get back up into the middle to upper 80s yet again. Overnight, we’re back to mostly clear skies with lows down into the lower 60s.

Midweek and Beyond

Another scorcher expected (fittingly enough) on the last day of meteorological summer. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon should have highs soaring to near record levels around 90º. The good news, however, is another cold front returning to the region. And this one is looking drier. We’ll try to get some moisture in here on Wednesday night that could squeeze a shower or two but most are dry as we fall back into the middle 60s.

Refreshing air is back on the menu as we close out the work week. Plenty of sunshine as a cold front pushes through early Thursday, ushering in fall-like temperatures at the perfect time. A mix of sun and clouds to be expected with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows back into the lower 50s. Sunshine looks to roll through Saturday with lower 70s on Friday and near 80º on Saturday. A few showers may work back in as we’re back near 80º on Sunday.

