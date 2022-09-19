One Harlan County town without water service

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Keaton Hall
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Areas of Harlan County are without water Monday evening.

Officials tell WYMT that the Evarts Water Plant is facing a shortage of water, which is affecting several hundred people in the area.

Chief water plant official Woodrow Fields says that the recent lack of rainfall paired with a buildup of small leaks throughout the system as led to the outages.

Fields also said that it could be a few days before everyone in the area has water back.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Day one of Michael Carneal parole hearings wraps up
Isom couple hosts wedding
Eastern Ky. couple gets married at home post-flood
Kentucky court suspends prosecutor who asked for nude photos
Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Dept. mourns loss of honorary member
Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Dept. mourns loss of honorary member

Latest News

Governor Beshear at the MAC - 4:00 p.m.
Governor Beshear at the MAC - 4:00 p.m.
Ky. receives nearly $70M to add EV charging stations
Evarts Without Water - 6:00 p.m.
Evarts Without Water - 6:00 p.m.
Seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry died earlier this year in the care of a Louisville foster...
Death of Lexington boy in foster care ruled homicide