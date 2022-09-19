One Harlan County town without water service
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Areas of Harlan County are without water Monday evening.
Officials tell WYMT that the Evarts Water Plant is facing a shortage of water, which is affecting several hundred people in the area.
Chief water plant official Woodrow Fields says that the recent lack of rainfall paired with a buildup of small leaks throughout the system as led to the outages.
Fields also said that it could be a few days before everyone in the area has water back.
