Officials hold town halls on foster care system

Foster Care
Foster Care(MGN, Pixabay, Guian Bolisay / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system.

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.

The first meeting on Sept. 19 will be held for residents of Bullitt, Fayette and Jefferson counties.

A meeting on Sept. 21 will be for residents of central Kentucky, a meeting on Sept. 27 will be for residents of western Kentucky and a meeting on Sept. 30 will be for residents of Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isom couple hosts wedding
Eastern Ky. couple gets married at home post-flood
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings
Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
Kentucky court suspends prosecutor who asked for nude photos
Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Dept. mourns loss of honorary member
Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Dept. mourns loss of honorary member

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Summer heat returns in the days before fall officially begins
Thousands of items are being donated to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.
Clothing boutique donates clothes to flood victims
Feeding East KY
‘This is the forgotten America in Appalachia’: Floyd Countians create nonprofit to feed EKY following flood
Civil war artifacts unearthed in Carter County
Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County