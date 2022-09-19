Officials hold town halls on foster care system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system.

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.

The first meeting on Sept. 19 will be held for residents of Bullitt, Fayette and Jefferson counties.

A meeting on Sept. 21 will be for residents of central Kentucky, a meeting on Sept. 27 will be for residents of western Kentucky and a meeting on Sept. 30 will be for residents of Eastern Kentucky.

