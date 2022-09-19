New Kentucky farm opens just in time for pumpkin season

We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall. For many Kentuckians and their...
We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall. For many Kentuckians and their families, that means a trip to the pumpkin patch!(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOURBON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall.

For many Kentuckians and their families, that means a trip to the pumpkin patch!

This past weekend, Middle Springs Farm in Bourbon County held its grand opening. The Menke family, who owns the farm, says they are excited to see more people come out this fall with a great-looking crop.

The Menkes bought the land, which is just outside of Paris in 2021. Their dream had always been to have a farm. This year, the family was able to open the farm. They have hayrides, pumpkin picking, pick your own sunflowers and zinnias, and also some fun farm animals to see.

“Yeah, there have been some particularly hot dry periods, some particularly cool wet periods,” said Justin Menke, owner. “You know, that’s farming. We are very happy with the crops. The pumpkins took all that in strides, so we have had very good yields. The people seem to like the extra large pumpkins. We had a lot of those sold this past weekend. So, we have some 30-50 pounders in there and kinda the smaller snowball 1-2 pounds, we’ve got white and orange, we got some warty funky ones and some flat stackers, all different kinds,” Menke continued.

Middle Springs Farm is open on the weekends and you can come on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

