Nearly 50 cows died after a cattle truck rolled over

Fire crews had to cut the top of the trailer off to get the first cows out.
Fire crews had to cut the top of the trailer off to get the first cows out.(KOCO via CNN Newsource)
By KOCO staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) – Nearly 50 cows died after a cattle truck lost control and rolled over at an exit on I-44 Sunday in Oklahoma.

There were more than 100 cows in the trailer at the time of the crash.

It had two levels, with the upper level cleared out first.

Fire crews had to cut the top of the trailer off to get the first cows out.

“We have cut the top of the trailer open. We have removed all of the cattle from the top deck of the trailer,” Batt. Chief David Carter said. “From the upper deck we had 26 cattle that were alive, 14 were deceased.”

They couldn’t get the cows out of the bottom level with the truck on its side, so they called in for help to lift it upright.

An exit ramp on I-44 was closed for hours as they got the cattle out and cleared the hauler out of the road.

Officials said 47 of the 104 cows in the truck died.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Day one of Michael Carneal parole hearings wraps up
Isom couple hosts wedding
Eastern Ky. couple gets married at home post-flood
Kentucky court suspends prosecutor who asked for nude photos
Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Dept. mourns loss of honorary member
Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Dept. mourns loss of honorary member

Latest News

Governor Beshear at the MAC - 4:00 p.m.
Governor Beshear at the MAC - 4:00 p.m.
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed to be released, conviction tossed
Governor Andy Beshear speaking with multiple city and county leaders behind him at the Mountain...
Governor Andy Beshear talks infrastructure projects in Prestonsburg
Newly authorized Covid-19 booster set to roll out
COVID-19 cases continue increasing in EKY despite national decrease
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
A day after blackout, Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico