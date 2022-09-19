Knott County students head back to school following devastating flooding

Students in Knott County headed back to school on Monday after being delayed due to devastating...
Students in Knott County headed back to school on Monday after being delayed due to devastating flooding back in late July.(Alyssa Williams)
By Alyssa Williams and Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly two months after devastating flooding, the doors to the schools in one Eastern Kentucky county are back open.

On Monday, eager educators at Hindman Elementary School welcomed back students in a day many of them were not even sure would even happen.

“Seeing and working with the kids this morning and interacting with them, its just been amazing,” said Brent Hoover, Knott County Schools Superintendent.

All schools in Knott County opened on Monday several weeks later than planned due to needed repairs following the disaster in late July.

“At the beginning, I spoke with some folks from FEMA and they said the first step is to pick the sticks up and the second step is to get school buses rolling, and so we have completed the second step,” added Hoover.

WYMT’s Alyssa Williams was there this morning and will have more on this story later today on Mountain News starting at 4.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isom couple hosts wedding
Eastern Ky. couple gets married at home post-flood
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Day one of Michael Carneal parole hearings wraps up
Kentucky court suspends prosecutor who asked for nude photos
Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Dept. mourns loss of honorary member
Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Dept. mourns loss of honorary member

Latest News

A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Day one of Michael Carneal parole hearings wraps up
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Bath County man wins large scratch off ticket jackpot
Gov. Andy Beshear working to bring hydrogen investments and jobs to Kentucky
Austin Thomason birthday party
9-year-old autistic boy receives 15,000 birthday cards, big birthday bash