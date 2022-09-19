Knott County students head back to school following devastating flooding

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly two months after devastating flooding, the doors to the schools in one Eastern Kentucky county are back open.

On Monday, eager educators at Hindman Elementary School welcomed back students in a day many of them were not even sure would even happen.

“Seeing and working with the kids this morning and interacting with them, its just been amazing,” said Brent Hoover, Knott County Schools Superintendent.

All schools in Knott County opened on Monday several weeks later than planned due to needed repairs following the disaster in late July.

“At the beginning, I spoke with some folks from FEMA and they said the first step is to pick the sticks up and the second step is to get school buses rolling, and so we have completed the second step,” added Hoover.

