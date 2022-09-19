Governor Andy Beshear delivers first checks with state money for flood relief

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear delivered the first checks with state money to assist with flood relief on Monday.

The governor brought money that was approved by state lawmakers during the recent special session.

The lawmakers met in rare bipartisan fashion to help with flood relief, and today Governor Beshear brought money to help both Knott and Letcher Counties reocver.

The governor brought more than $500,000 to Knott County and more than $700,000 to Letcher County. He says this is only a start for counties and communities and there will be more money allocated and delivered.

“So each of these counties will come back, as more bills come due. The school systems will as well,” Gov. Beshear said. “And we can help them all along the way.”

“And it is definitely not over for us,” said State Rep. Angie Hatton (D-Whitesburg). “For all of those people who have donated, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We don’t like to ask for money. But we have needed it and will continue to need it.”

The governor also said the Eastern Kentucky relief fund collected more than 37,000 donations. The donations first covered funerals, and next will cover $500 checks for individual assistance.

The governor also mentioned that more travel trailers were needed but nearly 80 remain available for Knott County alone.

