Gov. Andy Beshear working to bring hydrogen investments and jobs to Kentucky

FRANKFORT Ky. (WYMT) - As part of an initiative between governors in several other states, Kentucky officials are trying to create a network that would bring more jobs to the commonwealth.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday the Bluegrass State is teaming up with Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin to create the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition.

Hydrogen can be produced through fossil, renewable and nuclear resources. Officials say the energy density and energy carrying capacity of hydrogen make the gas an attractive cleaner fuel option for transportation, aviation and industrial uses as well as electricity generation applications.

“Kentucky’s robust infrastructure, strong chemical and manufacturing base, along with our leadership in the automotive and logistics sectors position us as a natural location for economic development in hydrogen,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are looking forward to working with our Midwest and local industry partners to build a hydrogen economy in Kentucky.”

Kentucky is also located at the center of a 34-state distribution area for shipping products by truck or rail across the Eastern United States, placing the commonwealth within a one day drive of two-thirds of the U.S. population.

