Day one of Michael Carneal parole hearings wraps up

A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school.
By Clayton Hester, Dakota Makres and Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS/WYMT/AP) - Update: Victims and families of the victims have wrapped up their testimony on the first day of the Michael Carneal parole hearings.

Carneal was a 14-year-old high school freshman in 1997 when he killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting in Western Kentucky.

In one of the few interviews he has given since then, he told the Louisville Courier-Journal in 2002 that he was suffering from delusions and paranoia.

Carneal’s parole hearing starts Monday with testimony from his victims.

On Tuesday, Carneal will make his case for release.

If the board rules against him, they can decide how long he should wait before his next opportunity to seek parole.

You can watch that testimony below:

Original Story:

A man convicted in a shooting at Heath High School that killed three students will be appearing in court for parole hearings.

Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. central time and September 20 at 8 a.m. central time.

James Mills, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney from McCracken County, tells our sister station KFVS there are two parts to the hearing, with the first part of the process allowing victims to give testimony.

During the second part, Carneal will talk to the parole board.

The board will then take all the information under advisement and make a decision about his parole at a future date.

Three students were killed and five others were hurt during the shooting.

The parole hearings are open to the public and will be conducted over Zoom.

The West Kentucky Community and Technical College will have a view site in the Emerging Technology Center, Room 109 on September 19 and in Room 140 on September 20.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

