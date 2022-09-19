COVID-19 cases continue increasing in EKY despite national decrease

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases continue dropping across the nation as communities continue opening back up.

The chart below shows a continual decrease in the last few months.

CDC Covid Cases Tracker (CDC)

Eastern Kentucky is one of the few regions designated in a high-risk area, showing up as red on Kentucky’s county-by-county cases count:

Kentucky Covid cases map (State of Kentucky)

The numbers are alarming to local public health experts.

“We are still seeing hospitalizations and deaths from this variant, the omicron variant of COVID-19, and so while I wish the pandemic were over, we’re still seeing cases globally, we’re still seeing cases rise and fall in our communities,” Christie Green, Public Health Director at Cumberland Valley District Health Department, said.

The Commonwealth of Kentucky encourages wearing masks indoors when in a high-risk area, leaving schools with a balancing act as the year starts.

“Majority of people don’t have masks, and they do have masks if they are concerned and they have that option,” Michelle Ritchie, Principal of Perry County Central High School, said.

Christie Green says as the community still returns to normal, wearing a mask is a personal choice.

“When I’m asked about wearing a mask indoors, I typically talk to people about what they consider to be their own risk,” she said.

You can find more information on COVID cases in Kentucky and the United States as a whole here.

