Clothing boutique donates clothes to flood victims

Thousands of items are being donated to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.
Thousands of items are being donated to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the back of Rhea Lana in Lexington, there are more than 21,000 items waiting to be packed up and sent to eastern Kentucky.

Whether its furniture, toys, or clothing; all of these items will be heading to a new home in Knott and Letcher County.

“There’s so many people in Kentucky that need that right now and we’re so glad that we can do our part with the help of our community,” said Katy Nenninger-Lawson.

She says these areas need children’s items the most. Since school beginning Monday in Knott County, they hope the donations will make a positive impact.

“I hope the folks of Eastern Kentucky know that they’re not alone and there’s folks all across the commonwealth of Kentucky that are continuing to make sure that we are putting their needs first,” said Alison Lundergan Grimes, former Secretary of State. “We can help make sure their little ones have a smile on their face everyday, especially as they are getting ready to start back to school.”

They encourage people to come out to the donation sites and pick up whatever they need.

She says as time continues to pass, they want the people of eastern Kentucky to know they will continue to do their part to help and be by their side.

“Kentuckians stick together,” said Nenninger-Lawson. “We’re so excited about that. It takes a lot of people and it takes a village to make this happen, and we are so grateful for everyone that has had a part in that and we’re so excited to pay it forward.”

They say although its been a long and hard process, it will all be worth it in the long run.

They’ll be taking all of the donations down to Knott and Letcher counties Monday morning.

