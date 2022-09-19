Bath County man wins large scratch off ticket jackpot

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery(Kentucky Lottery)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Bath County man woke up last week more than $700,000 richer thanks to a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Officials with Kentucky Lottery said the man, who wanted to remain anonymous, stopped at the Liberty Mart #3 in Owingsville for breakfast and bought a $20 Mega 7′s Limited Edition ticket.

The man scratched the ticket off later when he got home, realizing he matched the number 26 on the last row.

“I got to looking at it (prize amount) when I first thought I won seven thousand. I scratched further and further until I saw seven hundred seventy-seven thousand. I was so nervous. The more I looked at it the more nervous I got,” he told lottery officials.

“Everybody plays to win the big one but when it happens, it’s hard to believe,” he added.

The next day, the man, along with his wife and son, made the drive to Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Frankfort to claim the prize, which ended up being $551,670 after taxes.

As far as what they plan to do with the extra money, he told officials they’re going to take their time and not do anything too quick.

Liberty Mart #3 will receive a nearly $8,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isom couple hosts wedding
Eastern Ky. couple gets married at home post-flood
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Day one of Michael Carneal parole hearings wraps up
Kentucky court suspends prosecutor who asked for nude photos
Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Dept. mourns loss of honorary member
Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Dept. mourns loss of honorary member

Latest News

A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Day one of Michael Carneal parole hearings wraps up
Gov. Andy Beshear working to bring hydrogen investments and jobs to Kentucky
Austin Thomason birthday party
9-year-old autistic boy receives 15,000 birthday cards, big birthday bash
WYMT First Alert Weather
Summer heat returns in the days before fall officially begins