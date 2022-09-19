Bath County man wins large scratch off ticket jackpot

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Bath County man woke up last week more than $700,000 richer thanks to a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Officials with Kentucky Lottery said the man, who wanted to remain anonymous, stopped at the Liberty Mart #3 in Owingsville for breakfast and bought a $20 Mega 7′s Limited Edition ticket.

The man scratched the ticket off later when he got home, realizing he matched the number 26 on the last row.

“I got to looking at it (prize amount) when I first thought I won seven thousand. I scratched further and further until I saw seven hundred seventy-seven thousand. I was so nervous. The more I looked at it the more nervous I got,” he told lottery officials.

“Everybody plays to win the big one but when it happens, it’s hard to believe,” he added.

The next day, the man, along with his wife and son, made the drive to Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Frankfort to claim the prize, which ended up being $551,670 after taxes.

As far as what they plan to do with the extra money, he told officials they’re going to take their time and not do anything too quick.

Liberty Mart #3 will receive a nearly $8,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

